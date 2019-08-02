Hamilton Forge FC loses forward Welshman; adds Canadian international Edgar

Forge FC announced Friday that Canadian forward Emery Welshman has been recalled from loan by Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati.

Welshman and FC Cincinnati have mutually agreed to a contract termination in order for the forward to pursue other international professional playing opportunities.

“Emery is a true professional and has been a big part of our success here in Hamilton so far this season,” Bobby Smyrniotis, technical director and head coach of Forge FC said in a media release. “By showcasing his talents in the Canadian Premier League these last four months, doors have opened for him. We wish him nothing but success in this next step in his career.”

Welshman, 27, joined Forge FC on loan from FC Cincinnati on March 8.

The six-foot forward started all 11 games he appeared in during the CPL’s inaugural season, recording three goals and two assists with 12 chances created.

Welshman also started the first Canadian Championship match against Cavalry FC and scored a goal before missing the second leg of the championship and the last three games of the CPL’s spring competition to represent Guyana in the Gold Cup.

While the club’s forward depth has taken a massive hit, Forge FC bolstered its back line with Friday’s signing of Canadian international defender David Edgar. The 32-year-old will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Edgar has made 42 senior international appearances for Canada (37 starts), including the 2013 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup squads, registering four goals and three assists.

The six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Kitchener, Ont., also has a rich history at the youth international level, having represented Canada at the U17 and U20 level, including at the 2003, 2005 and 2007 FIFA U20 World Cups. In 2006, he was honoured as U20 male player of the year by Canada Soccer.

“David brings significant experience to our team and we are very happy to have him join us,” said Smyrniotis. “His knowledge of the international game for both club and country will be a very valuable asset for us moving forward.”

Edgar joined Newcastle United’s academy at the age of 14. He went on to log more than a decade in the English leagues with the likes of Newcastle United (2006-09), Burnley FC (2009-14), Swansea City (on loan 2009-10), Birmingham City (2014-15) and Sheffield United (2015-16).

Edgar has made over 220 appearances and posted 10 goals in England’s top divisions. He went on to play in Major League Soccer with the Vancouver Whitecaps (2016-17) and in the United Soccer League with Nashville SC (2018) and Ottawa Fury (2018).

Most recently, Edgar made nine appearances for Hartlepool United in the National League (2018-19).