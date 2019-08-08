Regina airport to get dining and pre-flight experience upgrade

Today president and CEO James Bogusz announced a million-dollar project allowing passengers a more relaxing experience once they’ve gone through security at Regina’s airport.

“We want our passengers to have a stress free experience and that all starts with arriving early to the airport, getting through that security line, and then hopefully having a great breakfast or lunch at our foodservice options,” said Bogusz.

“The airport is really proud of the work that it does, but it’s really all about the community.”

These changes come after feedback from passengers who want more dining options. Along with the new food options, the airport will also be getting a play area for kids.

There will also be a streamlining to the passenger screening area with new signage which will better define the priority screening lanes.

Bogusz also stressed the money for this project comes directly from funds already spent on services at the airport.