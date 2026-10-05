Vancouver’s school support workers vote 97% in favour of strike action

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The union representing support staff at Vancouver’s public schools has voted overwhelmingly to authorize strike action in a labour dispute with the school board.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 963 says members cast their ballots over the weekend and returned with a vote of almost 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

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Union business manager Tim De Vivo says in a statement that the union “could serve 72-hour strike notice at any time,” but it is urging the Vancouver School Board to resume talks.

The union says workers have been asked to take concessions that would affect “existing working conditions” and job security.

Talks stalled in September when the union says the board declined to discuss a counter offer from workers.

The union represents about 900 support staff, including building engineers, custodians, chefs and bakers, culinary assistants, food service workers and supervision aides, among others.