Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver’s school support workers vote 97% in favour of strike action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2026 12:53 pm
1 min read
An empty classroom is seen at an elementary school in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. View image in full screen
An empty classroom is seen at an elementary school in Toronto on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing support staff at Vancouver’s public schools has voted overwhelmingly to authorize strike action in a labour dispute with the school board.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 963 says members cast their ballots over the weekend and returned with a vote of almost 97 per cent in favour of strike action.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Union business manager Tim De Vivo says in a statement that the union “could serve 72-hour strike notice at any time,” but it is urging the Vancouver School Board to resume talks.

The union says workers have been asked to take concessions that would affect “existing working conditions” and job security.

Talks stalled in September when the union says the board declined to discuss a counter offer from workers.

The union represents about 900 support staff, including building engineers, custodians, chefs and bakers, culinary assistants, food service workers and supervision aides, among others.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices