RCMP asking for help identifying alleged North Battleford shoplifter

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole several items of clothing from a business in North Battleford, Sask.

The theft occurred around 11 a.m. CT on June 22.

The business is located in the 1100-block of 101st Street and Saskatchewan RCMP said she took the items and ran out of the business.

There was surveillance footage, and police are hoping the public can assist in identifying her.

If you have information regarding this or any other crime, please contact North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or if you have information and you wish to remain anonymous in your reporting, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip via their website: http://saskcrimestoppers.com/ or text in a tip: TIP206 + your tip to CRIMES (274637).