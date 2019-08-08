Police identify victim of fatal central Toronto stabbing

Toronto police have identified the man who died after a stabbing in central Toronto on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place around St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road at around 3 p.m.

They said an altercation occurred between the two men, during which one man had a knife and stabbed the other man.

Grenville Johnson, 56, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

On Wednesday, police charged Glen McGregor, 57, with second-degree murder.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.