Police identify victim of fatal central Toronto stabbing
Toronto police have identified the man who died after a stabbing in central Toronto on Wednesday.
Police said the incident took place around St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road at around 3 p.m.
They said an altercation occurred between the two men, during which one man had a knife and stabbed the other man.
Grenville Johnson, 56, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.
On Wednesday, police charged Glen McGregor, 57, with second-degree murder.
He appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
