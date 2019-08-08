Crime
August 8, 2019 3:53 pm

Police identify victim of fatal central Toronto stabbing

By Aisha Malik Global News

A Toronto Police Service cruiser.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Toronto police have identified the man who died after a stabbing in central Toronto on Wednesday.

Police said the incident took place around St. Clair Avenue and Rushton Road at around 3 p.m.

They said an altercation occurred between the two men, during which one man had a knife and stabbed the other man.

Grenville Johnson, 56, was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

READ MORE: Man dead after being stabbed in central Toronto

On Wednesday, police charged Glen McGregor, 57, with second-degree murder.

He appeared in a Toronto court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
central toronto crime
central toronto fatal stabbing
central toronto stabbing
Crime
Toronto crime
Toronto Fatal Stabbing
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.