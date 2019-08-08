Citizen feedback wanted as part of Alberta Health Services review

As the provincial government carries out a comprehensive review of Alberta Health Services, citizens are being asked to share their feedback on the health authority.

Albertans are asked to provide their feedback and suggestions on how AHS can reduce costs and improve health care services by emailing AHS.Review@gov.ab.ca.

The province said the email account has been established specifically for the AHS review, so personal care concerns will not be addressed.

“I look forward to their feedback and suggestions as we strive to strengthen the health system and deliver better access and better results overall,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement.

“Any savings that are found as a result of the review will be reinvested into the health system.”

In a statement, an AHS spokesperson wrote: “Alberta Health Services welcomes this review and looks forward to working with the government to ensure we are operating efficiently and effectively, so we can be as responsive as possible to the health needs of Albertans.

“We are confident the review will help us identify further opportunities for more efficiencies while maintaining or improving quality care for Albertans.”

The review of the decade-old AHS was an election promise made by the United Conservative Party, and is being conducted on behalf of the government by accounting firm Ernst & Young.

The province said it will consult with AHS staff separately.

“Ernst & Young will be engaging AHS employees and other stakeholders separately as part of the review process,” Shandro said, adding all input will be reviewed and the government is committed to releasing the final report publicly.

The review will include:

A comprehensive examination of AHS structure and organization

Evaluation of AHS programs, services and policies to identify potential areas to reduce costs and improve performance

Identification of opportunities to make AHS operations more responsive to the front lines and Albertans

Comparisons to other provinces and best practices

The final report is due back to the provincial government by Dec. 31. AHS employs more than 102,000 people and has a budget of $15.2 billion.