Company awarded $2M contract to review Alberta Health Services

The Alberta government has selected a company to conduct a review of Alberta Health Services.

Ernst & Young LLP (EY) has been awarded a $2-million contract to examine AHS health operations and organizational efficiency. The work is part of a review to “drive greater efficiencies, examine administrative costs and improve access and service levels,” according to the province.

The review of Alberta’s health authority was one of the UCP’s campaign promises during the spring election.

EY’s final report is due back to the government by Dec. 31.

“We promised Albertans a thorough review of AHS to strengthen the health system and deliver better results, and this is the next step in delivering on that promise,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a media release Thursday.

“I’m confident EY will provide valuable recommendations to deliver better results for Albertans and find savings to reinvest in the health system.”

The province said it will consult with AHS staff, physicians and other key stakeholders through the review.

The review will include:

A comprehensive examination of AHS structure and organization

Evaluation of AHS programs, services and policies to identify potential areas to reduce costs and improve performance

Identification of opportunities to make AHS operations more responsive to the front lines and Albertans

Comparisons to other provinces and best practices

The province put out a request for proposals earlier this year. The proposals were reviewed by a team of senior government officials.

AHS has more than 102,000 employees and runs on a budget of $15.2 billion.