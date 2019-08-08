High River RCMP looking for man after release from detention centre

High River RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 31-year-old Cole Stuart Mclean. Police said McLean was released from a detention centre on July 28 awaiting an upcoming Calgary court date for “numerous charges.”

McLean was released on multiple conditions, including an approved residence and curfew, police said. He didn’t return to his residence four days after his release, an RCMP release said, and is wanted on four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

RCMP warn citizens to not approach McLean and to call local police immediately.

Anyone with information about McLean’s location is asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers.