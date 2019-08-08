Crime
August 8, 2019 2:17 pm

Inmate considered extremely dangerous escapes Tennessee prison on tractor

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Tennessee State Prison after the prison administrator was found dead in her home on prison grounds.

A A

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a Tennessee convict who officials say is a person of interest in the death of a corrections employee and escaped a prison on a tractor.

The tractor used by Curtis Ray Watson, 44, was found about 1.6 km away from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said. The facility is about 97 km from Memphis.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Cyntoia Brown walks free after 15 years in prison: A look at her high-profile case

Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker said 64-year-old administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her home Wednesday. He said she lived in a property on site.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction and worked at the prison as a farm labourer.

TBI reported Thursday morning on Twitter that while there have been reports of sightings across the state, none of those reports had been confirmed.

READ MORE: Camera captures wild brawl at overcrowded Tennessee jail

Roadblocks have been set up near Henning, with authorities searching vehicles for Watson. Law enforcement agents fanned out throughout the area, which includes farms, fields, rivers and woods. Railroad tracks also crisscross a landscape dotted by small towns and cities.

Johnson, the slain administrator, had been a state employee for 38 years. She oversaw wardens at several area prisons, corrections officials said.

TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Curtis Ray Watson
Curtis Ray Watson escape
Curtis Ray Watson inmate wanted tennessee
Debra Johnson
Tennessee
tennessee inmate tractor
West Tennessee State Penitentiary

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.