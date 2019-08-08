Mission mayor warns aging sewage pipe could become environmental disaster

The mayor of Mission is raising concerns about a possible environmental disaster if an aging sewage pipe isn’t replaced.

The 36-year-old, 60-centimetre pressurized pipe runs under the Fraser River bed from Mission to the JAMES treatment plant in Abbotsford, transporting all of the city’s residential and industrial sewage.

Mayor Pam Alexis says it’s just a matter of time before there’s a breach. Because the pipe is pressurized, crews are unable to run a camera through it to inspect its condition.

“The damage that would be done environmentally and the actions we’d have to take if there was a breach would far outreach the investment that we need on twinning this pipe in the first place,” said Alexis.

“Eleven million litres of raw sewage and industrial waste will be emptied into the Fraser River every single day until it’s contained.”

Conservationists say the threat is real.

Wildlife in the river is already threatened by industrial activity, warming waters and commercial development.

“If we were to suddenly see a sewage spill that’s prolonged, any kind of increase in suspended solids causes more stress on these fish,” said conservation adviser Craig Orr.

Alexis wants to see a second 75-centimetre pipe built. That would allow crews to empty and inspect the existing pipe before switching it to backup use.

But replacing the pipe would cost an estimated $22 million, something tough to afford with Mission’s tax base of just 40,000 residents.

Mission is now seeking federal and provincial funding to help fund the project.