Ottawa police officer charged with assault and obstruction of justice

The Special Investigations Unit, the province’s police watchdog, has charged an Ottawa police officer with assault and obstruction of justice related to an arrest in the ByWard Market in May 2018.

According to the SIU, the investigation found that on May 9, 2018, the officer was working uniform patrol in the Byward Market, and at around 2 a.m., the officer became involved in an interaction with a 24-year-old man.

The man was arrested and transported to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between the public and police results in serious injury or death.

Following its investigation, the SIU has charged Const. Liban Farah with assault and obstruction of justice.

Five months before the incident, Farah was credited with saving a man’s life after he was shot in the ByWard Market.

Farah is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3.

