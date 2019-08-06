2 injured after pontoon boat and Quyon ferry collide

Two adults, a child and a dog were rescued by Ottawa Fire Services after a pontoon boat collided with the Quyon ferry on Monday evening.

Ottawa fire officials say they received a call for service at around 5 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a collision between the ferry at Quyon Harbour and a pontoon boat.

READ MORE: One dead in fire at Overbrook community housing building

The pontoon boat had two adults, a child and a dog on board at the time of the crash, officials say.

As a result of the collision, one adult sustained serious injuries and the second adult suffered minor injuries.

Everyone was safely removed from the pontoon boat and brought to the Ontario shoreline by Ottawa Fire Services.

READ MORE: Police lay charges after stabbing at Ottawa motel

The two injured in the collision were transported to hospital by Ottawa paramedics.

No one on the ferry sustained any injuries.