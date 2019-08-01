Crime
Man in custody after stabbing at Ottawa motel, victim remains in serious condition: police

Ottawa police arrested a suspect nearby shortly after the incident.

Ottawa police say a man is in custody after a stabbing at the New Highway Inn Motel in the city’s south end sent a man in his 60s to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Prince of Wales Drive, south of West Hunt Club Road, just before 10:30 p.m., according to the police service.

Police say the suspect was arrested nearby shortly after the incident. A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service could not confirm the age of the man taken into custody but said police aren’t seeking any other suspects in this case.

The man who was stabbed remains in hospital in serious condition, Const. Amy Gagnon said on Thursday morning.

