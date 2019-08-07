5 things to watch for in the Stampeders-Blue Bombers best-of-the-west battle

The Calgary Stampeders (5-2) are coming off a hard-fought win against provincial rival Edmonton Eskimos in Week 8, only to face the team that has sat atop the CFL’s West Division until Week 9 — the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-2) — on a short work week.

Here are 5 things to watch for as the Stamps and Bombers battle for league dominance on Thursday:

Beware the wounded animal: The Bombers are coming off two bad losses: the first a test of strength against the eastern leading Hamilton Tiger-cats and the second an embarrassing 20-point collapse to hand the worst team in the league giving the Toronto Argonauts their first win of the season. The blue and gold will be looking to turn that streak around for the home fans. No Bo: Quarterback Nick Arbuckle is free to operate in what is likely his last start before Bo Levi Mitchell returns to the lineup. Mitchell not dressing for this one means Arbuckle doesn’t have to worry about the hook if he struggles a bit early. No rest for the weary: For the second time this year the Stampeders are on short rest. Last time they played a short-rest game was at home against a bad Argos team. It’s a little tougher task this time out in Winnipeg. Flags a flyin’: The Stampeders were better in the penalty department against Edmonton, but the one area that still needs cleaning up is special teams. A penalty there took a TD off the board last week and those have been in short supply. Eyeing first place: ‘Nuff said.

Join me and the entire Calgary Stampeders broadcast crew as the Stampeders take on the Blue Bombers on Thursday, Aug. 8. Pregame show gets underway at 5 p.m. with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. on the radio home of the Calgary Stampeders — 770 CHQR.