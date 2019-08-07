Gifts stolen from birthday party in ‘very unfortunate’ incident: Armstrong RCMP

Call it Grinch 2.0: Stolen presents ruining a birthday celebration.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say they are investigating a weekend incident where gifts were pinched from a 50th birthday celebration in Armstrong.

The presents, police added, were stolen from the side carport of a home on Kildonan Avenue, and were swiped while the party continued inside.

It’s believed the gifts were stolen on Sunday, sometime between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and that the gift bags were left behind.

“It’s a very unfortunate set of circumstances, as the gifts were set aside in a carport area to be taken home by the birthday recipient. However, an alleged thief thought the items were up for grabs,” said RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

“It wasn’t until the victim got home and went to retrieve the gifts from the bags, two days later, when she noticed they were missing.”

Police say the victim was disheartened and is shocked someone would steal presents from a birthday celebration.

Among the stolen items were women’s clothing, a dog leash, a ‘Swell’ water bottle and a black and purple backpack with hiking gear inside.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.