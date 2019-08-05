Man arrested after crashing stolen car into Complexe Desjardins: police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into Complexe Desjardins early Monday morning.

Montreal police say the suspect stole a vehicle while it was stopped at a red light at 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Ontario and St-Urbain streets.

A 31-year-old man who was inside the car suffered minor injuries to his upper body. The victim refused to be taken to hospital, according to police.

The suspect then drove southbound on St-Urbain Street before he lost control of the stolen vehicle near Ste-Catherine Street and crashed into the mall, police spokesperson const. Véronique Dubuc said.

The man then allegedly tried to steal a second vehicle to flee the scene but was intercepted by witnesses. The suspect was arrested for robbery, impaired driving and dangerous driving.

He was taken to hospital with minor upper body injuries.

St-Urbain Street is closed between Ontario Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard.

An investigation is underway.