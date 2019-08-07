Ontario man gifted ‘Cadillac’ of scooters after his own was stolen

A Burlington man whose motorized scooter was recently stolen has been gifted a new one by a family who got word of his story.

Justin Webb, who has limited mobility due to a health condition, received the new scooter from the Kendall family after they reached out to him.

“I was hoping with this story, just to get it out there so it doesn’t happen to anyone else, but to actually have the generosity and caring nature of people to do this is incredible,” Webb said.

Danielle Kendall said her family was looking for a new home for the scooter after her grandfather, Don Kendall, passed away a few weeks ago. Kendall said her grandfather “was super nice and always gave back so he’d be happy we found a good use for [the scooter].”

Kendall described the scooter as “the Cadillac of scooters.”

Webb said he used his scooter to get to his volunteer job at Ireland House in Burlington. He said he would leave the scooter on the sidewalk by the road because there was a steep hill he couldn’t get over.

He said he didn’t have any problems doing so until it was stolen earlier this week.

He said that only “someone who doesn’t care about the disabled” would steal the scooter.

As for the person who stole the scooter, Webb said, “You took away my independence. You took away my freedom.”

But now, thanks to the Kendall family, Webb will no longer have a problem as he scoots up that steep hill on his Cadillac scooter.