Vancouver woman, Whitehorse man killed in Yukon plane crash

A woman from Vancouver and a man from Whitehorse were killed Tuesday in a plane crash northeast of Mayo, Yukon.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service confirmed the victims as 33-year-old Julia Lane of British Columbia and 24-year-old Shawn Thomas Kitchen of the Yukon.

Kitchen was piloting the Alkan Air C208 Caravan aircraft, which went down around 1 p.m. shortly after leaving Rackla, Yukon, said the coroner’s office.

The plane’s wreckage was located on the north side of Mayo Lake, with both the pilot and passenger dead at the scene, it added.

Lane, the sole passenger on the plane, was a managing partner with geological consulting firm Archer, Cathro and Associates (ATAC) which was working in the area, said the coroner’s service.

Lane’s bio on the company website says the UBC grad had worked in mineral exploration in the Yukon since 2006, with about a decade on ATAC’s Rackla Gold Project.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service, Mayo RCMP and Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.