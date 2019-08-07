Man charged after head-on collision sends 4 to hospital in Halifax

A 55-year-old man has been charged in connection with a head-on collision in Halifax on Wednesday that sent himself and three others to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police say the two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Kearney Lake Road happened just before 7 a.m.

Police say the vehicle driven by the 55-year-old man struck another vehicle. He was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, as well a man and two children in the other vehicle.

The man from Dartmouth has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, driving while prohibited and breach of conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.