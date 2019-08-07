Majority in B.C. say they’ve more in common with Seattle, Portland than eastern Canada: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians (66 per cent) believe they have more in common with their Cascadian neighbours in Seattle and Portland than with fellow Canadians in Toronto or Montreal.

That’s the conclusion of a new poll from B.C.-based Research Co., with results unchanged from the last time the pollster asked the question in 2018.

About three-in-five respondents also said they believe their views are “different from the rest of the country.” That number was particularly high among people who voted Green in the last election, 89 per cent of whom agreed with the statement.

The poll also found deep pride for the province among respondents, with 86 per cent saying they were “very proud” of B.C., and 74 per cent saying they would stay in British Columbia for the rest of their lives.

Despite that, about three quarters of respondents (74 per cent) disagreed with the idea that B.C. would be better off as its own country.

Echoing that response, just one-in-five respondents (19 per cent) said they view themselves as British Columbians first and Canadians second. That figure was highest (24 per cent) in the Fraser Valley, and lowest (15 per cent) on Vancouver Island.

The online poll was conducted between July 23 and July 25, 2019, among 800 adult British Columbians. The data has been statistically weighted according to census data for age, gender and region. It is considered accurate within 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.