Kingston golfer hopes to add a Canadian championship to his impressive resume

The Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championship will be played next week at the Covered Bridge Country Club in Hartland, N.B.

One of the favourites to claim the coveted crown is Kingston’s Ashton McCulloch.

The 17-year-old ball striker won the Ontario championship on July 19 at the Tangle Creek Course in Thornton, just north of Richmond Hill.

McCulloch, representing the Cataraqui Golf Club, clinched the title with a 35-foot eagle putt on the 72nd hole.

“It sure felt nice when it dropped in the hole,” said McCulloch.

“I’ve come close in the past so it was nice to finally get a win and close out a tournament. It meant a lot to win the provincials. Mike Weir’s name is on the trophy. He won the tournament back in 1988.”

McCulloch becomes the fourth Kingston native to win the Ontario title since the tournament began in 1923. He joins Matt McQuillan and the Revell brothers, Craig and Brad.

Now it’s off to New Brunswick in search of a Canadian championship.

The Grade 12 student at Holy Cross Secondary School doesn’t believe in forming a game plan for the national event.

“I will know a lot more when I get to the course,” added McCulloch.

“Right now it’s just practise up and get ready for whatever the course throws at me. I look at it as just another tournament. I will try to play my best and see what happens at the end.”

McCulloch, who is coached by his father John, admits there is some added pressure being the Ontario champion.

“I’m sure there is, but I don’t feel it,” continued McCulloch.

“Maybe when I get there I might sense it, but right now I look at it as just another tournament that I’m trying to do my best in.”

The talented young golfer says he is taking his time in deciding his athletic and academic future. Numerous NCAA schools in the United States have offered scholarships but for now, McCulloch plans on returning to Holy Cross for his final year of high school.