August 7, 2019 10:09 am
Updated: August 7, 2019 10:12 am

Garbage man surprises his biggest little fan with toy recycling truck

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

One little boy spent many mornings outside to spot his favourite garbage crew.

City of Jenks - Municipality/Facebook
Not all heroes wear capes; some drive garbage trucks.

Aaron Mitchell, who works for American Waste Control, became fast friends with three-year-old Myles Henrichs on his morning garbage route in Jenks, Okla.

Every Thursday morning around 7 a.m., Myles stands outside, waiting to spot his favourite neighbourhood garbage man.

Their friendship grew over several months as they went from exchanging waves to sharing a hug on every garbage day, KJRH reports.

Eventually, Mitchell decided to give back to the little boy by gifting him his very own toy recycling truck.

In a heartwarming photo shared to the City of Jenks – Municipality Facebook page, Mitchell can be seen kneeling beside his tiny friend, who is holding up a big green-and-white toy recycling truck.

“Mr. Mitchell would regularly see and interact with this young boy along his route. The child would be outside to greet the trashmen an trash truck regularly, whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees,” the post reads.

“Yesterday, Mr. Mitchell delivered a brand new toy recycle truck to our young Jenks resident,” the post continued. “It was given to him in a Mickey Mouse gift bag with tissue paper and a smile.”

The message went on to say that Mitchell gave him the truck out of his own generosity — a big “thank you” to his littlest cheerleader.

People in the Facebook comments section were overwhelmed by the act of kindness.

“Heartwarming to see such goodness,” one wrote. “Thank you for your good heart, Mr. Mitchell!”

Another commented: “This is a beautiful story. If only all people could be so kind to each other.”

It’s clear that this young Oklahoma native isn’t the only one making friends with the garbage crew. A few others took to the comments to share their own stories, with one writing: “The guys are the best, always waving and giving my boys a little honk.”

“We love Mr. Mitchell!! He always takes a minute to wave and talk with my 2-year-old, Annie,” another parent wrote. “He and his team are the best.”

