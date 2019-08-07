Man charged after allegedly firing crossbow at female near Hanover

West Grey police say a man has been charged after allegedly firing an arrow at a woman, east of Hanover.

It was around 7:45 a.m. Monday when officers say they were called to a home on Allan Park Road for reports a man had fired an arrow from a crossbow at a female.

She was not injured and was able to flee to safety, officers said.

According to police when they arrived they found the man perched on top of a hill in some bushes by the home.

They negotiated with the man and were able to arrest him and secure the crossbow without incident.

The 35-year-old Bentick man has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of weapons dangerous, two counts of possess crossbow/ ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and on count of failing to comply with probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton, Ont. Tuesday