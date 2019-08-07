Crime
August 7, 2019 7:09 am

Man charged after allegedly firing crossbow at female near Hanover

By Producer  980 CFPL
The crossbow allegedly used to shoot at a female sits in the bushes on top of a hill, where police say they found the accused.

The crossbow allegedly used to shoot at a female sits in the bushes on top of a hill, where police say they found the accused.

West Grey Police Service / Facebook
A A

West Grey police say a man has been charged after allegedly firing an arrow at a woman, east of Hanover.

It was around 7:45 a.m. Monday when officers say they were called to a home on Allan Park Road for reports a man had fired an arrow from a crossbow at a female.

READ MORE: Man fatally struck by arrow identified by London police

She was not injured and was able to flee to safety, officers said.

According to police when they arrived they found the man perched on top of a hill in some bushes by the home.

The crossbow allegedly used to shoot at a female on Monday August 5 near Hanover, Ont.

West Grey Police Service / Facebook

They negotiated with the man and were able to arrest him and secure the crossbow without incident.

READ MORE: London man charged with 2nd-degree murder in arrow death investigation

The 35-year-old Bentick man has been charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of weapons dangerous, two counts of possess crossbow/ ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and on count of failing to comply with probation order.

He was held for a bail hearing in Walkerton, Ont. Tuesday

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Allan Park Road
Arrow
Bentick
Crossbow
fire and arrow from a crossbow
Hanover
Ldnont
London Ontario
Walkerton
West Grey
West Grey police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.