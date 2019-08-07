Highway 33 closed in both directions after fatal collision west of Adolphustown

Both lanes of Highway 33 just west of Adolphustown Ont., closed at around 6:00 pm Tuesday following a fatal collision, according to the OPP.

The OPP set up a roadblock on Highway 33 from County Road 8 to around the Glenora Ferry Dock, closing the ferry service with no estimated time of reopening.

READ MORE: OPP arrest alleged frequent flasher in Bath, Ont.

A vehicle was seen off the road with a yellow tarp draped over it. The OPP has yet to identify the driver or the cause of the collision.

Officers on scene tell Global News that more information will likely be provided Wednesday morning.

More to come…

WATCH: (Aug. 1, 2019) Four people facing drug related charges after two Napanee OPP raids