Decision on moving Ring Road rail crossing could be coming soon

Plans on relocating the train tracks that intersect with Ring Road between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street could be on its way.

Members of the Executive Committee will vote whether or not to ask City of Regina administration to pursue a potential project on Wednesday.

Their Ring Road Crossing Feasibility Study, recently completed, recommends both the Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) be relocated to a joint operating corridor, the K-Lead Spur Line in the Ross industrial area.

READ MORE: City to complete feasibility study on possible overpass at Ring Road railway crossing

If voted in favour of, city administration would bring a financing plan forward to city council for further consideration. The plan would see the preliminary design funded through the 2020 budget process.

Third-party funding would also be explored in the Executive Committee’s recommendation to city administration.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere previously stated he would try to get provincial and federal officials involved with funding.

READ MORE: Regina’s Winnipeg Street overpass set to be replaced

Previous estimates for the potential overpass have been between $100-$140 million.

The full report, which includes the recommendations and feasibility study, will be brought forward to city council on Aug. 26, if approved Wednesday.