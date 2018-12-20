Regina’s Winnipeg Street overpass set to be replaced

On Thursday, it was announced that there will be $28.8 million in joint funding for improvements to the Winnipeg Street overpass at Ring Road in Regina.

Work will involve replacing the existing overpass with a new longer structure to the west, adding two connecting intersections along 9th Avenue North and realigning the diamond interchanges that connect to the north and south bound Ring Road.

Once the project is complete the new overpass will significantly improve connections among the city’s major arterial roads providing more efficient commutes for residents while supporting growth and development of Regina.

“The realignment and rebuilding of the Winnipeg Street overpass is a top priority for the City of Regina, and I thank the federal and provincial governments for funding this work,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

“This project addresses the need to replace infrastructure that is nearing the end of its life, and is also a common-sense change that creates a safer, more efficient transportation system overall.”

“The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be investing $9.6 million toward this Regina road project,” said Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding.

“The Ministry of Government Relations has committed more than $37 million in direct provincial infrastructure investments for key City of Regina projects in the last two years alone. We understand that investments like this are key in maintaining roads and infrastructure throughout the City of Regina, and we are proud to partner with the federal government and the city on this project.”

Fougere added that a design for the new overpass will be done next year, and construction is expected in 2020. The current overpass will remain open through construction of the replacement.

This project is part of the Canadian governments’ investment in more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes.