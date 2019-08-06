Body found at Edmonton-Winterburn garbage transfer station

A body was found at a garbage transfer station in west Edmonton on Tuesday morning.

Edmonton police said the body was found at around 8 a.m. at the GFL Environment Edmonton-Winterburn Transfer Station.

The facility is located at 202 Street and 113 Avenue, in the Winterburn Industrial Area south of the Yellowhead and west of Anthony Henday Drive.

Police did not say if the body was that of a man or woman, and didn’t know the person’s age. It’s not known how the body ended up at the garbage transfer station.

Police are investigating to see if the death is suspicious in nature.

This isn’t the first time a body has been found at facility of this nature. Since 2013, three bodies have been found at Capital Paper Recycling near 150 Street and 128 Avenue.

