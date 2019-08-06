Team Canada crowned champion at 2019 Honda Celebration of Light

Team Canada has been crowned the winner of the city’s annual Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition.

The Canadian squad took the stage on Wednesday, July 31, with a performance including a “stand-out” synchronized show and a “fantastic” finale, according to the festival.

“They pushed limits by mounting their products in new and exciting ways to fill the scenes from varied angles and even spelled out ‘HELLO’ in sparks,” Kelly Guille, president of Archangel Fireworks Inc., said in a media release.

Canada defeated India, which was appearing in the Celebration of Light for the first time, and Croatia.

However, the Croatian team didn’t go home empty handed.

The team, represented by Mirnovec Fireworks, snagged the People’s Choice award, which the public can vote on through the fireworks festival’s app.

Festival organizers said the Croatian team had audiences in Vancouver singing along to the display’s accompanying music.

According to organizers, more than 1 million people backed the city’s beaches over the course of three nights of fireworks.