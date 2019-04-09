Canada
April 9, 2019 4:09 pm

Countries announced for Vancouver’s 2019 Celebration of Light fireworks competition

By and CKNW

The Burrard Street Bridge is seen in the foreground as fireworks from Team China blast over the waters of English Bay during the Celebration of Light in Vancouver, Saturday, July 30, 2011.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
India, Canada and Croatia will be lighting up the sky at this summer’s Celebration of Light, an annual musical fireworks competition held in Vancouver.

Each year, thousands pack English Bay to watch the spectacle, now in its 29th year.

WATCH (July 29, 2018): South Africa lights up the sky for Celebration of Light

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says last year’s event brought in more than $100 million in tourism.

“More than $174 million in incremental tourism, that’s amazing. That comes from hospitality, and it has a positive impact on the businesses and services of Vancouver that extend well beyond this event,” Stewart said.

READ MORE: Thousands pack Vancouver’s beaches for first night of Celebration of Light

South Korea won the competition in 2018.

This year’s event will take place on July 27 and 31 as well as Aug. 3.

Comments

