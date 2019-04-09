Countries announced for Vancouver’s 2019 Celebration of Light fireworks competition

India, Canada and Croatia will be lighting up the sky at this summer’s Celebration of Light, an annual musical fireworks competition held in Vancouver.

Each year, thousands pack English Bay to watch the spectacle, now in its 29th year.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says last year’s event brought in more than $100 million in tourism.

“More than $174 million in incremental tourism, that’s amazing. That comes from hospitality, and it has a positive impact on the businesses and services of Vancouver that extend well beyond this event,” Stewart said.

South Korea won the competition in 2018.

This year’s event will take place on July 27 and 31 as well as Aug. 3.