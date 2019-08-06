Second man charged with second-degree murder in Flora Avenue stabbing

Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old Winnipeg man.

Police said they arrested Matthias Tyler Sexton, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon in connection with a May 21 stabbing on Flora Avenue.

Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36 was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the incident, but died from his injuries.

READ MORE: Arrest made in May homicide on Flora Avenue

Earlier this summer, police arrested Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, in connection with the homicide, and charged him with second-degree murder as well.

Police said they believe the three men were known to each other and that a fight escalated into a stabbing. The two suspects fled and the victim collapsed inside the Flora Avenue home where he was found by police.

Homicide investigators have made a second arrest in the May 2019 murder of Jessie Catterson, 36. Matthias Tyler Sexton, 25, has been charged with Second Degree Murder & Possession of a Weapon. He was detained in custody. Details: https://t.co/4WAJ1LmIou — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 6, 2019