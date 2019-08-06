Crime
August 6, 2019 2:28 pm

Second man charged with second-degree murder in Flora Avenue stabbing

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide on Flora Avenue.

Alison McKinnon/Global News
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in the murder of a 36-year-old Winnipeg man.

Police said they arrested Matthias Tyler Sexton, 25, and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a weapon in connection with a May 21 stabbing on Flora Avenue.

Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36 was rushed to hospital in critical condition following the incident, but died from his injuries.

Earlier this summer, police arrested Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, in connection with the homicide, and charged him with second-degree murder as well.

Police said they believe the three men were known to each other and that a fight escalated into a stabbing. The two suspects fled and the victim collapsed inside the Flora Avenue home where he was found by police.

 

