Arrest made in May homicide on Flora Avenue

An arrest has been made in the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

On May 21, emergency personnel were called to a house on Flora Avenue just before 10 p.m. There, they found Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36, who had been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital and later died.

Winnipeg police said Donald Leslie Parisien, 36, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree murder.