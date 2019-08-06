Injured mystery man arrives at Alberta hospital with amnesia

Police in Lethbridge are looking to the public for help identifying a man who showed up at the hospital suffering from amnesia.

Police said the man arrived at the Chinook Regional Hospital on Aug. 6, wet and covered in mud. He told staff he fell off his bike in the river valley but couldn’t remember his name.

The man, who appears to be in his 60s, was wearing cycling attire and a blue water bladder backpack.

Police said the man didn’t have any IDs, and doesn’t match any missing persons reported in the area.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.