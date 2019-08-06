CFB Edmonton combat engineer charged with sexual assault involving civilian

A soldier with CFB Edmonton was arrested and charged with sexual assault late last month.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the charges are in response to an incident involving a civilian which was reported to the military police in Edmonton.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) investigated and charged the soldier on July 26.

“These charges are the result of a thorough criminal investigation, and are indicative of our commitment and resolve to insure that those responsible for committing sexually based offences within the Canadian Armed Forces are brought to justice,” CFNIS Lt.-Cmdr. Bryan MacLeod said.

The CFNIS is a specialized unit established within Canadian Forces Military Police that investigates serious and sensitive matters in relation to Department of National Defence (DND) property, employees and military personnel.

Pte. Shane Cody Hounsell, a member with 1 Combat Engineer Regiment, 3 Canadian Division Support Base Edmonton (Edmonton Garrison), was charged with two counts of sexual assault under the criminal code.

Members of the combat engineer regiment ensure that troops can live, move, and fight on the battlefield, according to the military. They also perform construction and maintenance tasks, operate vehicles and equipment in support of engineer operations, and maintain field installations and facilities.

The military said the matter will now proceed through the civilian justice system. Hounsell’s first court appearance is in Morinville on Sept. 5.

