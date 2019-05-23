Crime
May 23, 2019 2:10 pm
Updated: May 23, 2019 2:11 pm

Worker at Alberta military base school charged with sexual assault

By Staff The Canadian Press

A sexual assault charge has been laid against a contract maintenance worker in a school at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service said the charge laid on May 3 follows an incident involving a student that allegedly occurred at Guthrie Elementary School on April 30.

The employee was contracted by the Sturgeon District School Board, the Department of National Defence said in a media release Thursday.

The case is being handled by the civilian justice system.

Milja Vlahovic, who is also charged with one count of sexual interference, was to appear in Morinville provincial court on Thursday.

Vlahovic is also prevented from being in a position of trust or authority to any person under the age of 16 unless an adult is present.

