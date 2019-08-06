Crime
August 6, 2019 12:41 pm

Families of Eaton Centre shooting victims say they’re still fearful after attack

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press

Christopher Husbands arrives in court in Toronto on Monday, June 4, 2012.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO – Relatives of those killed or injured in a daytime shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre say they remain fearful seven years after the attack.

Family members of those shot at the downtown mall on June 2, 2012 and survivors are telling a Toronto court how they have been affected by the incident, which claimed the lives of two men.

Christopher Husbands was convicted of manslaughter earlier this year and the victim impact statements are part of the sentencing process.

Husbands was also found guilty of five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Court heard Ahmed Hassan, 24, died on the floor of the mall’s food court and Nixon Nirmalendran, 22, died in hospital more than a week later.

Six others were hurt, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head and survived, and a pregnant woman who was trampled as the attack set off a stampede.

