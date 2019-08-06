Canada
August 6, 2019 11:47 am

Mosaic laying off more than 300 workers at Colonsay potash mine

By Reporter  Global News

The Mosaic Company says the temporary layoffs and closure are in response to a challenging growing season in North America.

File / Global News
The Mosaic Company plans to temporarily shut down its Colonsay, Sask. potash facility, which will result in well over 300 workers being laid off.

In an emailed statement, the company stated the decision is due to “a challenging North American planting season.” The goal of the idling, according to Mosaic, is to lower its potash inventory.

“We’ve experienced a North American spring season that was wetter and later than any in recorded history,” Mosaic president and CEO Joc O’Rourke said in a news release.

Nearly 400 hourly unionized workers received temporary layoff notices.

However, the facility’s idling is expected to impact just over 340 people, as a small crew will keep the site on standby should market conditions improve.

An effort to accelerate production at the lower-cost Esterhazy K3 potash project remains on schedule, and contributed to the idling of the Colonsay potash mine, according to the company.

Mosaic reported a net loss of $233 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Colonsay is about 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

