August 6, 2019 9:51 am
Updated: August 6, 2019 9:53 am

Motorcyclists injured after 2 separate crashes in Oakville

Halton police are investigating two separate crashes involving motorcycles that occurred in Oakville over the weekend.

Halton Regional Police are investigating two separate crashes involving motorcycles in Oakville.

On Saturday night, police say a vehicle turned into the path of a motorcycle at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Ford Drive, sending a 54-year-old male motorcyclist from Mississauga to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Oakville resident, was uninjured.

There is no word yet on whether any charges will be laid in the incident.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say another motorcycle went through a red light at the intersection of Speers Road and Fourth Line, where it crashed into the side of a van and then reportedly attempted to flee the scene.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old Brampton man, was located a short time later and taken to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old Burlington man, was not injured.

There is word yet on whether charges will be laid in that incident, either.

