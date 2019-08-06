Motorcyclists injured after 2 separate crashes in Oakville
Halton Regional Police are investigating two separate crashes involving motorcycles in Oakville.
On Saturday night, police say a vehicle turned into the path of a motorcycle at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Ford Drive, sending a 54-year-old male motorcyclist from Mississauga to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Oakville resident, was uninjured.
There is no word yet on whether any charges will be laid in the incident.
At around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say another motorcycle went through a red light at the intersection of Speers Road and Fourth Line, where it crashed into the side of a van and then reportedly attempted to flee the scene.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 42-year-old Brampton man, was located a short time later and taken to hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The driver of the van, a 51-year-old Burlington man, was not injured.
There is word yet on whether charges will be laid in that incident, either.
