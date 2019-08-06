Assault in central Hamilton sends man to hospital: police
A 36-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in central Hamilton.
READ MORE: Family of Grimsby man found dead in Lake Ontario launches GoFundMe page
Police say the victim was involved in an altercation near the intersection of King and Emerald streets around 11 p.m. Monday and was treated for an injury to his abdomen, which was not considered life-threatening.
However, police add the man is not co-operating with the investigation so no suspect description is available at this time.
READ MORE: Niagara officers searching for suspect after shots fired — police
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.