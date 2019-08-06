Assault in central Hamilton sends man to hospital: police

A 36-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in central Hamilton.

Police say the victim was involved in an altercation near the intersection of King and Emerald streets around 11 p.m. Monday and was treated for an injury to his abdomen, which was not considered life-threatening.

However, police add the man is not co-operating with the investigation so no suspect description is available at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.