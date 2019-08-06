Former meat shop goes up in flames on Fort Road in northeast Edmonton

A building that once housed a deli and meat shop on Fort Road in northeast Edmonton went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the building on Fort Road near 128 Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Crews arrived five minutes later to find the commercial building on fire. Flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

About 40 firefighters from five different fire stations in the northeast responded to the blaze, which caused the roof to collapse.

As of 7 a.m., crews were still on scene extinguishing the fire.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the building was vacant and there are no reported injuries.

Bob’s Sausage House once operated out of the building, but its Yelp listing says it is closed.

The cause of the fire is not known. Investigators will be on scene later Tuesday once the fire is put out.