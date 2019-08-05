Car smashes through KFC window in southwest Calgary, 1 man in critical condition

A car smashed through the front window of a KFC restaurant in southwest Calgary on Monday evening, seriously injuring members of a family.

The dark sedan fully entered the building before coming to a stop.

According to EMS, three people from the same family were transported to Foothills Hospital, including a 33-year-old man who was in critical, life-threatening condition.

A 30-year-old woman was also brought to hospital, and an eight-month-old child was transported as a precaution.

EMS said the driver was not injured.

The KFC is located at the intersection of 17 Avenue S.W. and 12 Street S.W. The road west of 12 Street has been completely closed due to ongoing construction.

