Flying turtle smashes into man’s vehicle, shattering windshield while cruising down highway

A South Carolina man was lucky to walk away uninjured after a turtle was kicked up by a truck on a highway, and sent flying through the driver’s windshield, shattering it to pieces.

John Gardner was cruising down a highway in Conway on his way to work when something came hurtling towards his vehicle.

“Yeah, I was definitely surprised, because like, I couldn’t even tell what it was at first because it’s like, I guess just a big, black dot coming at me, and it’s like, I couldn’t move at all really,” Gardner told WBTW News. “So, I was just like, ‘Oh, OK. I hope it’s not too bad.’”

READ MORE: 3-eyed python found in — wait for it — Australia

Turns out that “black dot” was a turtle on the road that was flung by a passing truck.

“I still don’t understand how it, like, the exact angle of that tire, for it to just fling into my windshield,” the man said.

Photos show his car’s windshield shattered on the passenger side of the vehicle with the large turtle embedded in the glass. The man was able to keep control of his vehicle and survived the bizarre incident without injury.

“I didn’t get hurt at all, I just remember when the cops showed up, he was like, hey, you’re covered in glass,” Gardner told WBTW News.

READ MORE: Family has bees living in their walls, instead of killing them, they’re learning beekeeping

The man said police arrived to the scene and the driver of the truck that hit the turtle also stopped his vehicle and came to check on Gardner.

“He checked on me, and like, we both stopped and he made sure I was OK and everything like that,” the man explained.

Unfortunately the turtle did not survive, likely dying on impact, the news station reported.