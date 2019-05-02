3-eyed python found in — wait for it — Australia

A juvenile carpet python with three functioning eyes was discovered on a highway in Australia, giving the Three-Eyed Raven from hit series Game of Thrones a run for its money.

The Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife Service shared photos on social media Wednesday showcasing the unique discovery.

“The three-eyed snake warns The Dry is coming!” the agency joked, making reference to the HBO series.

The wildlife service said rangers had come across the snake, which is about 40 centimetres long, on a highway outside of Darwin.

“The snake is peculiar as an x-ray revealed it was not two separate heads forged together,” the agency said. Rather, it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes.”

Officials said the eye “likely developed very early during the embryonic stage of development.”

“It is extremely unlikely that this is from environmental factors and is almost certainly a natural occurrence as malformed reptiles are relatively common,” the wildlife service said.

Speaking to NT News, rangers said the snake, which they named Monty Python, was found in March and was estimated to be about three months old. Sadly, the python died shortly after being found.

“It’s remarkable it was able to survive so long in the wild with its deformity, and he was struggling to feed before he died last week,” ranger Ray Chatto told the newspaper.