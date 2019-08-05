Funeral for New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau to be held Thursday

Ceremonies will be held for the family and friends of the late Jocelyne Roy Vienneau, Lt.-Gov. of New Brunswick, this week in Beresford, N.B.

Roy Vienneau died on Aug. 2, 2019 at the age of 63, following a battle with cancer.

An obituary posted online by the Elhatton Funeral Home, announced the final arrangements for Roy Vienneau, informing the general public that family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday at the Héritage Funeral Home in Beresford, N.B., from 2 p.m., to 4 p.m., and 7 p.m., to 9 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m., at the Sainte-Thérèse d’Avila Church in Robertville, N.B.

READ MORE: N.B. lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy Vienneau dies after battle with cancer

New Brunswickers have been invited to visit Government House in Fredericton between the hours of 10 a.m., and 4 p.m., daily, to sign a book of condolences that will later be presented to the family.

Donations may also be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or to a charity of the donor’s choice in memory of Roy Vienneau.

Premier Blaine Higgs called Roy Vienneau a “passionate advocate for [New Brunswick] and its people” in a statement released on Friday.

“She gave so much to New Brunswick and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched,” Higgs stated.

“At this sad time, Marcia’s and my thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Ronald Vienneau, and their family and friends.”

WATCH: Lt.-Gov.’s passing leaves void in Sask. government function

Roy Vienneau was the first Acadian woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Vienneau, of Pointe-Verte, her mother, Mélanie (Morris) Goyette; her children, Isabelle Comeau (Éric) of Hantsport, N.S., and Cédric Vienneau (Sandrine Krémien) of Shippagan, N.B., and her two grandchildren, Simon and Mathieu.

Roy Vienneau is also survived by her brother, Jean-Claude Roy (Claudette) of St. Laurent and seven sisters: Janita Arseneau (Adrien) of Robertville, Jacqueline Doucet (Roland) of Dunlop, Joanne Roy (Raymond) of Beresford, Chantale Aubé (Ronald) of St-Laurent, Sylvie Arseneau (Louis) of Gatineau, Qc, Annie Roy (Étienne) of Maisonnette and Andréa Roy (Henri Lagacé) of Pointe-Verte.

Roy Vienneau, 63, became the province’s 31st lieutenant governor in October 2014. She was previously the vice-president at the University of Moncton’s Shippagan campus, as well the assistant deputy minister of post-secondary education in New Brunswick’s Department of Education.

She also held several positions at the New Brunswick Community College in Bathurst, including director general and dean of education.