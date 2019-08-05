N.S. police watchdog investigating after RCMP fatally shoot man in Moncton

Nova Scotia’s independent police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by the RCMP in Moncton on Saturday.

New Brunswick RCMP say that at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to a call on Somerset Street.

READ MORE: Woman receives minor burns after house fire in Moncton

At the scene, police say officers encountered a man who produced a weapon and “took actions that were threatening” to the Mounties.

“In response to these actions, a conductive energy device was discharged,” Staff-Sgt. André Pepin, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said in a press release.

“The man continued to threaten police with a weapon, and an RCMP member discharged their firearm at the suspect.”

Police say they attempted to resuscitate the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the 24-year-old has not been released and police say an autopsy has been scheduled.

WATCH (May 26, 2018): Man killed in confrontation with Halifax police

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has now been called in to investigate. The agency will conduct a review of police actions in response to the incident.

Halifax Regional Police will reportedly assist SiRT with their review.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.