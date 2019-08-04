Southern flare filling up bellies at Edmonton Heritage Festival

For the first time flavours from Nashville have been added to Edmonton Heritage Festival. Family restaurant chain from Nashville Monell’s restaurant was serving up fried chicken, green bean casserole, pulled pork and other southern favourites.

Monell’s owner Michael King said this is an opportunity to give Edmontonians a chance to know what southern food is all about.

“Southern food is uncomplicated, it’s full,” Kind said. “It gives you a good belly, you want to take a nap afterwards.”

Edmonton and Nashville are sister cities, sharing a love for food and music. The bond was established by both city councils in 1990. Representatives from each city visit periodically to exchange ideas.

The idea to include Nashville at the heritage festival happened after a representative with the Sister Cities of Nashville came to the event.

“We met them last year and they said you have to let us come up and share our lineage as sister cities, and they’ve come up and they’ve done a great job,” Edmonton Heritage Festival Association executive director Jim Gibbon said.

Festivals goers are happy to have them here, even though many weren’t aware of Nashville’s connection to Edmonton.

Cindy Samuel said she went on a hunt to find the pavilion and was happy to taste what they had to offer.

“I love the corn bread, the coleslaw is so good,” Samuel said. “The pulled pork is not too fatty, not too greasy.”

The pavilion also included a stage with artists from Nashville adding country music to the mix.

