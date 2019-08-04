High-risk sex offender released in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are warning the public after the release of a high-risk sex offender

Timothy Torres, 34, is a convicted sex offender who is considered at high risk to re-offend against all females — adults and children, police say.

After serving a sentence for two counts of breach of probation, Torres was released Aug. 4 and is expected to reside in Winnipeg.

Torres is listed as 5’6″, 150 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a “stab wound” scar on his upper abdomen.

His criminal record includes sexual assault against a child and numerous breach of probation orders, police say.

Torres is subject to a supervised probation order which stipulates that he cannot be alone with any female under 18, unless supervised by an adult approved by his probation officer; cannot consumer or possess alcohol, illegal drugs, non-prescription drugs or any substance that can lead to a person’s intoxication. He also cannot attend any establishment that has a main focus of selling alcohol, i.e. bars, night clubs, strip clubs, beer and liquor stores.

Additionally, he has a 10-year probation order prohibiting him from attending public parks or public swimming areas where anyone under 16 may be present, daycares, school grounds, playgrounds or community centers.

Anyone with information about Torres is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6222, a local RCMP Detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers (204) 786-8477 or toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

