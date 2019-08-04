Pedestrian in serious condition after getting hit by train in White Rock

A person is in hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a train in downtown White Rock Sunday.

The train carrying crude oil tankers is fully stopped at Semiahmoo Park near Parker Street on the tracks that run just south of Marine Drive as police railway crews investigate.

BC Emergency Health Services said they were called to the scene just before 1 p.m., dispatching two ambulances.

The patient, whose gender and age are unknown at this time, was rushed to hospital.

Semiahmoo Park was hosting the White Rock Sea Festival at the time of the incident.

Witnesses and officials at the scene tell Global News the man may have saved at least one dog that was on the tracks when he was clipped by the train.

BNSF Railway said crews are on scene and more are on the way to investigate.

All train traffic has been halted in the area to keep the scene clear.

RCMP have yet to comment on the incident and provide information on how the man was hit.

More to come…