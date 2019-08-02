Fort Garry Brewing
August 2, 2019 5:33 pm

Fort Garry Brewing recalls products due to risk of bursting

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Fort Garry Brewing is recalling a number of beers.

Global News File
A A

A local brewing company is recalling a number of their products.

Fort Garry Brewing said it’s due to fermentation issues, which could cause the containers to rupture and the beers to burst.

RELATED: Manitoba Liquor Marts shutting down growler program

There has been no reported injuries, but the company is still recalling the beers listed below:

  • Fort Garry Dark Ale   473 ml can
  • Fort Garry Dark Ale   6 x 355 ml can
  • Fort Garry Dark Ale   6 x 341 ml bottles
  • Fort Garry Dark Ale   12 x 341 ml bottles
  • Fort Garry Pale Ale     473 ml can
  • Fort Garry Pale Ale     6 x 355 ml cans
  • Fort Garry Pale Ale     6 x 341 ml bottles
  • Fort Garry Pale Ale    12 x 341 ml bottles
  • Fort Garry Black Pearl Stout  473 ml can
  • Fort Garry Rouge Lager  473 ml can
  • Fort Garry Rouge Lager 12 x 341 ml bottles
  • Fort Garry Variety Pack  12 x 341 ml bottles

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is asking customers with the products to handle them with care and store in a sturdy waterproof container before returning for a full refund.

WATCH: Winnipeg Beer Festival a popular attraction

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beer
Beer Recalls
Fort Garry Brewing
Local Beer

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.