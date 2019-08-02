Fort Garry Brewing recalls products due to risk of bursting

A local brewing company is recalling a number of their products.
Fort Garry Brewing said it’s due to fermentation issues, which could cause the containers to rupture and the beers to burst.
RELATED: Manitoba Liquor Marts shutting down growler program
There has been no reported injuries, but the company is still recalling the beers listed below:
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is asking customers with the products to handle them with care and store in a sturdy waterproof container before returning for a full refund.
WATCH: Winnipeg Beer Festival a popular attraction
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.