Fort Garry Brewing recalls products due to risk of bursting

A local brewing company is recalling a number of their products.

Fort Garry Brewing said it’s due to fermentation issues, which could cause the containers to rupture and the beers to burst.

RELATED: Manitoba Liquor Marts shutting down growler program

There has been no reported injuries, but the company is still recalling the beers listed below:

Fort Garry Dark Ale 473 ml can

Fort Garry Dark Ale 6 x 355 ml can

Fort Garry Dark Ale 6 x 341 ml bottles

Fort Garry Dark Ale 12 x 341 ml bottles

Fort Garry Pale Ale 473 ml can

Fort Garry Pale Ale 6 x 355 ml cans

Fort Garry Pale Ale 6 x 341 ml bottles

Fort Garry Pale Ale 12 x 341 ml bottles

Fort Garry Black Pearl Stout 473 ml can

Fort Garry Rouge Lager 473 ml can

Fort Garry Rouge Lager 12 x 341 ml bottles

Fort Garry Variety Pack 12 x 341 ml bottles

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is asking customers with the products to handle them with care and store in a sturdy waterproof container before returning for a full refund.

WATCH: Winnipeg Beer Festival a popular attraction