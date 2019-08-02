Canada
August 2, 2019 2:08 pm
Updated: August 2, 2019 2:11 pm

RCMP investigating ‘potential explosive device’ at Red Deer waste facility

The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit left Edmonton for Red Deer Friday morning after a “potential explosive device” was found at the Red Deer Waste Management Facility.

A portion of the facility — located at 1709-40 Avenue — was cordoned off, but the rest remained open, according to an RCMP release.

The RCMP says it doesn’t believe there is a risk to the public.

— More to come… 

