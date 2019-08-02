RCMP investigating ‘potential explosive device’ at Red Deer waste facility
A A
The RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit left Edmonton for Red Deer Friday morning after a “potential explosive device” was found at the Red Deer Waste Management Facility.
A portion of the facility — located at 1709-40 Avenue — was cordoned off, but the rest remained open, according to an RCMP release.
The RCMP says it doesn’t believe there is a risk to the public.
— More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.