London man, 26, wanted for manslaughter in July 23 death on Hansuld Street

London police have laid a charge of manslaughter in connection with a death investigation from last week, but officers are still looking for the suspect.

READ MORE: Police investigating death in London’s east end

Police say emergency personnel were called to a Hansuld Street address at roughly 9:30 p.m. on July 23 and found a 33-year-old man in medical distress. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

On July 25, police announced an autopsy had been completed and additional testing was underway to determine the cause and manner of death.

On August 2, police identified the victim as Robert Cecil Joshua-Burke, 33, of London and the accused as Adrian Julian Toussaint, 26, of London.

Toussaint has been charged with manslaughter by way of warrant and police say his current whereabouts are unknown.

Police also say the victim and accused were known to each other but police have not released the exact cause of death in the case.

Anyone with information about Toussaint’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).